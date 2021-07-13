How JP sees it - Big Ten
1-PurdueBig man Trevion Williams’ decision to remove his name from NBA Draft consideration cemented Purdue’s pick at the top. Williams (15.5, 9.1) should roll up double-doubles, and 7-4 center Zac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news