JERRY CARINO Q & A - PART 2
Q: With all of the uncertainties around rosters and player development this year, how difficult is it going to be for you as an AP voter?A: Once the season gets going it’s going to be chaotic casti...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news