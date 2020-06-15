 PirateCrew - June Recruiting Tidbits
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-15 19:11:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

June Recruiting Tidbits

Adam Baliatico
PirateCrew.com Recruiting Analyst

- New 2021 Targets: 6'6 St. Louis Christian Academy (MO) SF Jordan Nesbitt, 2021 Putnam Science Academy (CT) SF Sean Durugordon- Skinn is recruiting Nesbitt. He isn't a take yet but seems to be a ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}