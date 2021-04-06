PirateCrew - Myles Cale

Player profile

2020-21: Started all 27 games for the Pirates and set a career high in scoring with 11.6 points per game...Also set career highs in field goal percentage (.448) and free throw percentage (.724)...Ranked 23rd in the BIG EAST in scoring...Scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting in a win over Iona (11/30)...Scored 16 points and had a big second half to help the Pirates come back from down 19 to win at Penn State in overtime (12/6)...Dropped a career-high 30 points in a win over Georgetown, was 10-for-16 from the field, 5-for-9 from three and 5-for-5 at the free throw line in a complete performance (12/23)...Named BIG EAST Player of the Week for his Georgetown effort on Dec. 28...Had 20 points and nine rebounds vs. Creighton (1/27)...Scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half and his defense helped the Pirates hold Providence to just 43 points in a road win over the Friars (2/3)...Helped The Hall build an 18-point lead with back-to-back three-pointers and finished with 20 points in a huge win at UConn (2/6)...Scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a BIG EAST Tournament quarterfinal win over St. John's (3/11).

2019-20: Appeared in all 30 games for the Pirates, making 25 starts...Averaged 6.0 points and 3.7 rebounds...Played strong defense all season...Scored 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting and grabbed four rebounds in 27 minutes of action vs. No. 3 Michigan State (11/14/19)…Accounted for 10 points in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament opener against No. 11 Oregon (11/27/19)…Scored eight points, grabbed 12 rebounds and issued four assists in a Battle 4 Atlantis victory over Iowa State (11/29/19)...Recorded 16 points and six rebounds in the BIG EAST opener at DePaul (12/30/19)...Went 5-for-6 from three point range to total 16 points along with six rebounds in a win over Georgetown (1/3/20)...Scored 12 points in victory at St. John's (1/18/20)...Finished with 10 points and five rebounds in a win over St. John's (2/23/20).

2018-19: Started all 34 games for the Pirates...set career highs in all offensive categories...Finished second on the team in scoring (10.2/gm), third in rebounding (4.1/gm) and third in steals (0.8/gm)...Finished 15th in the BIG EAST in three-point shooting (.378) and was fifth in the league in conference-only three-point shooting (.410)...Career-high five assists in the win over Grand Canyon in the Wooden Legacy Quarterfinals (11/22/18)...14 points and seven rebounds, plus he made three of his four 3-point attempts in a win over New Hampshire (12/04/18)...Hit the game-winning three-pointer with 9.5 seconds left in overtime to complete upset win over No. 9 Kentucky (12/08/18); finished with 17 points in the game...Breakout performance at Maryland, scoring a career-high 23 points, including 18 in the second half to lead the Pirates to a road win (12/22/18)...Made a career-high five three-pointers as part of a 19-point night vs. DePaul (1/19/19)... Finished with 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Pirates' win over Georgetown (2/13/19)... Recorded a team-high 20 points in the Pirates' win at Creighton (2/17/19)...Had 21 points against Xavier (2/20/19)...Finished with nine points and eight rebounds in the Pirates' win over Marquette (3/6/19)...Was a lethal 6-for-8 from three-point range and recorded 19 points to help the Pirates defeat No. 23 Villanova (3/9/19)...Had 14 points in the Pirates' win over Georgetown in the BIG EAST Tournament Quarterfinals (3/14/19)...Recorded 10 points in the BIG EAST final vs. Villanova (3/16/19).

2017-18: Played in all 34 games for the Pirates, including five starts...Recorded 12 points, two steals, four assists, five rebounds and one block in his collegiate debut in a 90-68 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson as part of the NIT Season Tip-Off (11/10)…Added 11 points in a 82-53 victory over NJIT (11/18)…Made four steals in a 79-77 win at No. 17 Louisville (12/3)…Recorded three steals against Rutgers in the Garden State Hardwood Classic (12/16)…Scored nine points against Creighton (1/17)...Added six points in a 82-77 victory over DePaul (2/18)...Scored six points in an 82-77 victory over DePaul (2/18)...Added eight points in an 89-77 win at Providence (2/22)...Scored 10 points in an 81-74 victory at St. John's (2/24)...Posted eight points and six rebounds and logged a career-high 37 minutes of play against No. 4 Villanova (2/28)...Delivered nine points against Butler in the Quarterfinals of the BIG EAST Tournament (3/8)...Scored four points in a 94-83 victory against North Carolina State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament (3/15).BEFORE SETON HALL: Played four years of varsity basketball at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown, Del...Captained the team his senior season...was a four-time All-State and All-Conference selection...Averaged over 26 points a game...Reached 1,000 career points during his junior season...Regarded as a consensus, four-star, top-100 recruit and was the top Class of 2017 recruit from Delaware.

PERSONAL: Son of Shevena and George Cale...Has one sister, Amber...Father, George, played basketball at North Carolina A&T, where he averaged 12.8 points a game in four years and was named the 1987 MEAC Player of the Year...Named to the Honor Roll at Appoquinimink all four years...Birthday is March 5.

The courtship began in the summer of 2015 with Fred Hill, recruiting assistant for Kevin Willard's Seton Hall Pirates getting wind of a young but raw 6-6 player down in Middletown Delaware, playing for Appouquninink High School. With that heads up Hill went to watch Myles Cale and came back from that trip insistent that the Pirates immediately offer the 6-6 swing a scholarship. Willard, slightly skeptical wanted a second opinion and sent his associate head coach Shaheen Holloway to Delaware to confirm Hill's suggestion. And confirm it he did advising Willard that an offer should be made with the hope that Cale would not be chased by the more elite schools when the young man was seen during his senior season by the power elite D1 schools. It was that decision which put the Pirates in the lead and after visiting that following spring, the spring that Seton Hall won its last Big East Tournament title, Cale verbaled to play in South Orange.

What was unusual regarding that visit is the fact the Cale didn't go though the usual wining and dining that prospect do when on official visits. Instead, as the Pirates were at MSG that weekend, Cale and his dad stood with Hill on campus while the Pirates beat eventual national champion Villanova in a scintillating last second win over the Wildcats, a win that so impressed Cale he verbaled before going back home.

Seton Hall had its first commitment for 2017/18 in the ESPN 4 Star player.

A player that ESPN profiled thusly......

Strengths

:Cale is a big scoring guard who knows how to put points on the board. He%u2019s evolved quite a bit physically in recent years, continuing to get stronger and more explosive while utilizing those attributes in his offensive attack. He gets out in transition very well, but has also been well coached in terms of playing within offensive structure. He's athletic both in the mid-range area as well as around the rim, where he has terrific body control, and also has an outstanding left hand for a righty. He has a generally high basketball I.Q. and all the weapons to be an impactful defender at the next level.

Weaknesses:

Cale had the reputation of being a shooter earlier in his career but may be over-rated in that area. He doesn't always get the same amount of lift in his stroke from the perimeter and has some balance issues going up into his release as well. Part of the problem comes down to shot selection, as he's too willing to settle for tough shots at times, but through his junior year in high school he's never had to fill a role other than his team's go-to scorer.

Bottom Line:

Cale is an athletic and heady scoring guard, who can get points in various ways, has been well coached, has a generally high basketball I.Q. and should be a productive two-way player at the next level.

Upon Cale's signing of his NLOI Willard made these comments.....

We are very excited to welcome Myles and his family into the Seton Hall basketball family, Myles is a very gifted athlete who knows how to score the basketball, and the sky is the limit for him. He will have an opportunity to come to Seton Hall, get stronger in the weight room, receive individual instruction from our coaching staff, develop on the defensive end and become a star in the BIG EAST Conference.”

And there began the love affair between coach and player. One that has lasted for the next 4 years (soon to be five) despite Cale never quite maximizing his potential borne of his great physical talents.

That said it doesn't mean that the affable Delaware native hasn't become a vital piece in the Pirate engine, but it does mean that the star comment first uttered by Willard has not come to pass.

Instead, Cale has been a part of the rotation by his sophomore year, but one who has been inconsistent throughout. At least on the offensive side of the ball with this extreme as just one example.

On a December night this season against Georgetown Cale dropped a career high 30 points on 10-16 shooting, and then a mere three months months later when playing the season finale dropped 3 against that same Hoya team in the semi-finals of the conference tournament at the Garden.

Those extremes resulted in a deceiving final stat line for Cale of 11.6 PPG. A player who could drop 20 any given night, or one who could struggle to reach double digit scoring.

Its those inconsistencies that puzzle Pirate fans because clearly there is so much more to Myles Cale than they have seen.

Many attribute the highs and lows to the fact that Cale doesn't seen to have the killer instinct needed at this level to be a star. Instead, Cale is considered one of the nicest, most popular players in the Willard era. Excelling in the classroom. Fighting social injustice as seen in this link....

https://www.nj.com/setonhall/2020/11/seton-halls-myles-cale-is-protesting-social-injustice-and-encouraging-everyone-to-vote.html

...and generally being a person everyone want to associate with. A great kid, from a great family with not an enemy in the world.

That personality will no doubt lead to a terrific life after the sneakers are laced for the final time. But it also might have led to a player who could dominate one night and disappear the next two, or three or.....

It seemed that the final page to the Cale experience at Seton Hall had been written as noted above. But word came out this past Friday that Cale had decided to add a final chapter by taking advantage of the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility for all basketball players due the the pandemic sweeping the country.

Should Pirate fans expect more in year 5 than they saw in years 1-4? Well, there's the old adage about insanity, repeating the same things and expecting a different result. But that's just what all Pirate fans will do because the talent is there for Cale to be so much more than just a piece of the puzzle.