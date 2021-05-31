"Not just a Cinderella story"

What a difference ten months make. Still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on his international roster, Seton Hall men’s soccer Head Coach Andreas Lindberg was unsure if his team would be able take the pitch in the summer and fall of 2020.

“We had guys from all over asking ‘should we come,’ ‘should we come’ and we were like ‘yes,’ ‘yes.’ We never heard from anybody saying no, but in the back of my mind I kind of had a feeling that it wasn't really going to happen,” Lindberg said, reflecting on the tumultuous start to the 2020-2021 season.

A mere 10 months later and the Pirates, 10-2-4, reached the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals on the heels of their first Big East Tournament Championship since 1991 before falling 2-0 to National Championship runner-up Indiana University despite outshooting the Hoosiers 14-6, including 6-3 on goal. The quarterfinal appearance was Seton Hall’s first since 1988, which was also was against Indiana, who went on to win its third National Championship that year.

“It’s easy to say I wish I would have said a few different things at halftime or a few reminders coming out of the stoppage, so we don’t concede that first goal late in the first half, but Indiana is very good - they’ve won the Big 10 three years in a row and are always competing for a National Championship,” Lindberg said.

“We didn’t walk off the field saying we got beat by a better team. They deserved to win the game in the end, but I think the outcome could have easily been different. Maybe some of it was experience, but we want to look forward and try to get back to play teams like that because that's how we improve – to be playing the best of the best and trying to get positive results. That's really what we want to do,” he added.

The season’s results were in stark contrast to Seton Hall’s first two years rebuilding under Lindberg, 6-9-1 in 2019 and 6-7-2 in 2018, and an even further cry from the team’s 0-15-1 performance in 2015.

The Big East Tournament and Elite 8 appearance did not go unnoticed.

“It was awesome to see the outpour of support from everyone,” Lindberg said. “We were getting so many emails and text messages and phone calls; we even had a former player in his 80s write us a letter. In South Orange people were honking their horns at us, we were in the restaurants and people were coming out cheering, owners were greeting us. I can only imagine how these big time football schools feel and are treated when they win something big because we felt like rock stars.”

The support extended beyond the South Orange community and Seton Hall student body all the way up to some of the university’s top administrators.

“The support from the administration is unbelievable. Having those three guys [President Dr. Joseph Nyre, Executive V.P. and Chief of Staff Pat Lyons and Director of Athletics Bryan Felt] coming to the selection show and coming down for the Air Force game, flying back down for the Indiana game and flying back with us, hearing how proud they were of us is tremendous. It really blew me away,” Lindberg said. “I keep telling everybody that Seton Hall is the greatest place I've ever worked. I’ve loved every minute of working here. I know that sometimes people focus on what we don’t have, but I knew what I got myself into and I knew that we could compete at the national stage. I wouldn't have taken the job if I didn't think that was what we were going to be able to do.”

He noted that support for the team extended from what some may consider an unexpected place - throughout the athletic department and other coaches and teams.

“I think Seton Hall is such a great place, such a special place because it feels like everybody really cares, every coach here roots for each other and wants each team to do well, there's no jealousy,” Lindberg said. “Everybody knows that basketball is king here, but that's fine and that’s what makes the department go around but having basketball guys and other athletes coming to games and [Kevin] Willard emailing me throughout the season shows how special of a place it is.”

The season’s successes were a far cry from its humble beginnings. Once the majority of the team’s 29- man roster made it to South Orange for its preseason, the team was struck with its first bout with COVID, which Lindberg estimates led at least 11 players to quarantine in isolation.

“Being shut down for two weeks, there wasn’t much we could do really,” he said.

Lindberg described the COVID testing and protocols as “draining” and a “logistical nightmare.”

“A lot of times we were testing at six o'clock in the morning. We don't train until 10 o'clock, so the guys are going there at 6 or 6:30 and then training from 10 to 12 and then they start classes around 1 to 130. Balancing all of that with when are the guys going to go to classes, when are they going to get their homework done, when are they going to sleep, the logistical challenges were immense. It was like nothing I've ever experienced before.”

The players were tested two to three times a week at minimum with nurses and other healthcare personnel administering the COVID swab tests initially. The players later took on the duties of swabbing themselves.

“Every time you did the test, it takes two hours to get the test results back for the whole crew, and there were times where a guy didn’t swipe properly, and he has to redo it now or a test result didn’t come back, and we had to redo and wait some more. It was an emotional rollercoaster for the staff and the players every time we tested. It really was an emotional toll.”

Beyond dealing with the stresses of COVID, Lindberg was unsure of what to expect from his team as they had not played in a year and a half, having played their last game in early November 2019 without a chance to practice in the Spring 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We felt really good about the recruits that we had coming in, some that came in the Spring 2020, more in the Fall of 2020 and even some in January because for different reasons people couldn’t start on time or couldn’t be there in the Fall because of COVID or whatever it might be. On paper we felt good about the team and [Assistant Coaches] Jeff [Matteo] and Ali [Simmons] and I thought we had built the squad really well, but none of that really matters until you actually play a game and see how we are clicking on the field and if the guys were buying in.”

It turns out that it would take only four games into the season for Lindberg and the coaching staff to recognize that the team had the makings to be a contender to be special.

The Pirates entered its Big East home opener against nearby St. John’s University 2-0-1 and only needed one minute and 38 seconds to take the lead on the foot of Finnish junior midfielder Paavo Riihiharvi, which turned out to be contest’s lone goal.

“There is so much parity in the Big East and even in Division 1 soccer in general. You can win or lose against any team on any given day. St. John’s being a rivalry game, not to mention that they were at the top of the conference last year and they made the Sweet 16, once we had that win, we kind of knew this was a special group and we could play on any given day against anybody. We scored early and never looked back,” Lindberg said.

Any doubt or skepticism about the program’s capabilities or trajectory following the home opener were felled just six days later at defending Big East and National Champion Georgetown.

“We lost by a goal and had some penalty kicks against us, including the deciding one in overtime not going our way after a [Andreas Nota] save. We felt a little bit hard done by it. We had a shot hit the inside of the post with two minutes left in the game that could have won the game and we were really disappointed we lost. I just told the guys after that this is how far we’ve come. We go and play away at the number one ranked defending national champ, and we were devastated that we didn’t win the game. We knew that we could compete with anybody after that,” Lindberg said.

Lindberg realized the team had another gear it could reach later on in the season away at St. John’s.

“That game was the first time I yelled at the guys at halftime all year and then after I yelled at them, we conceded two goals in 10 minutes. It was like ‘ f#@% you coach don’t yell at me.’ With like twenty or thirty minutes to go, we came from behind to win three to two. To be able to do that on the road against a rival was special, it was a very proud moment,” he said.

Lindberg credits a lot of the team’s success on the season to its fortitude and ability to dig deep in the face of adversity.

“At some point you get the momentum and the group believes and has the mindset that if you did it once you can do it again. You can analyze until you are blue in the face, but if you go back and look at the two years before this season, we lost a lot of those close games. We found a way to lose in overtime or we lost by a goal or we were right there and couldn’t convert,” Lindberg said.

The Pirates finished the 2020 campaign 8-1 in one goal games in 2020, markedly different than the team’s 2-7 record in one goal games in 2019.

“You need to have a couple of boys to challenge and change that mindset and we had that in Andreas Nota, CJ Tibbling and Luca Dahn, who had great years. Them along with some seniors said, ‘hey we’ve been here before, we have to patient and keep going at it and play our game’ and it worked out well for us in the end,” he said.

Tibbling and Dahn were named as Second Team All-Americans as well as to the All-East Region First- Team and All-Big East First Team.

Tibbling ended his junior season with seven goals and three assists after a sophomore campaign that left him sitting out due to a variety of medical ailments.

“He worked hard to get himself where he needed to be and it paid off. We had individual meetings with him last week and there is so much room for improvement still. My list was endless of stuff that I want him to do better and I think that speaks volumes of who he is as a player and the potential he has. I think he should be scoring double digit goals for us and doing more in his defensive game. There's just so much potential for that guy and I honestly feel that he could be the next guy to go play pro from Seton Hall,” Lindberg said.

Dahn ended his junior season, his first with the Pirates, with two goals and one assist while serving as a team captain and force on the backline of defense.

“Luca was a really experienced guy as a grad student. He was a captain in his first year and I think people really started listening to him. I am not sure that playing pro is the highest on his list of goals. He wants to go and get a really good job and I think that he will do that, but I also think he could play USL now as far as I am concerned. He’s a great defender,” Lindberg said.

Nota will go down in Seton Hall lore for his Sweet 16 heroics against Virginia Tech. The Italian senior goalkeeper stopped two penalty kicks before calling his own number and stepping to the box to score the clinching penalty kick to advance Seton Hall to the NCAA quarterfinals.

“I’m not saying that we're going to go out and do what we did this season, but this team should be better, we should be able to go there next year and be a better soccer team in the fall than we were in the spring. Sometimes the result doesn’t back that up, but I saw a progression in us from January until May. We were playing some of our best soccer in the Big East playoffs and the second and third round of the NCAAs. That first half against Virginia Tech was the best half we played all year. We outshot them 14- 1 and that’s a team that makes the Sweet 16 every year,” he said.

The Pirates will enter the 2021 with some new additions to the team – two high school seniors as well as two junior college players that are verballing committing, which Lindberg is waiting on to make sure they are accepted into the university and able to enter graduate school.

The incoming freshman are Ralph Pascarella, a defender from Long Island that plays for New York City FC and Justin Gemellaro, a goalkeeper from Manalapan that plays for PDA.

“Its two guys that we’ve followed for a while and to be able to keep them in the area was a positive for us and hopefully with that success that we’ve had, that's going to be something that we can continue to do in the future,” Lindberg said.

In talking about the incoming local recruits, Lindberg highlighted two other local players that have helped bring the Pirates program back – junior forward JP Marin and junior defender Maurice ‘Mo’ Williams. Marin ended the season with three goals and five assists, while Williams scored four goals, including two game winners, all off of his head and notched one assist.

“We’re really proud of our local guys. They pretty much play every minute for us. I would love nothing else than to have lot more players like that. We also have to be realistic with where we are in the pecking order with some of the national team kids that want the big names and the ACC and Georgetown. Those are the types of players we want to have in the program and its difficult but if we keep winning and developing our guys, we’ll get our share,” Lindberg said.

Lindberg expects to return the entire team for the 2021 campaign and is excited about its prospects.

“We don’t want to go stale; the guys need to be motivated to move forward and to get better. If the guys feel like a spot is there’s so to speak, that’s not going to help. The guys need to feel the heat and think that everybody from behind is chasing them. That's my job as a coach. It doesn't mean I don't like and love the guys that I have, but it's my job as a coach to continue to have them grow and improve. I don't see why we shouldn't improve as a team especially with some new guys to add to the competition,” Lindberg said.

In looking forward to the 2021 season, Lindberg is eager to see fans in the stands rooting on the Pirates.

“We can’t wait to hopefully get fans back in the stands this fall and play some good futbol,” he said.

Lindberg is also looking to get the local communities of South Orange and Maplewood involved in the program’s games for added fan support and to enhance the local recruiting pipeline.

“We were starting that toward the end of 2019 and had all these massive plans for 2020, so we're going to try and implement them for 2021. I don’t think some of the local kids realize how good the level of competition is in the Big East with some of the top teams in the country coming to play in your neighborhood,” he said.

While Lindberg may not know what is in store for year four of his tenure at Seton Hall, he is certain that the recent success is just the beginning.

“I want to stay at Seton Hall for a long time and build the program to be a really, really good program. I think that I can do similar stuff to what I did at LIU Post. My third year there we made a national tournament and then we made it seven years in a row. I understand it was Division 2 its obviously harder at the Division 1 level and in the Big East, but we want to be able to qualify for the Big East tournament every year and once you qualify for the tournament your goal needs to be to win it. This is not just a Cinderella story. We're building a program and we want to continue to make it back to the tournament and compete for a championship. That doesn’t stop now. It’s hard work. The recruiting is draining, but players play, and we need the department to continue to support us and alumni and fans to support us.”