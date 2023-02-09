Seton Hall brought the defense, but a season long struggle on the offensive side of the ball was ultimately the Pirates’ undoing in a 75-62 loss to #23 ranked Creighton on Wednesday night in Newark, N.J.

The Pirates forced 19 Creighton turnovers, including 12 steals, and added 6 blocks, but Baylor Scheierman would knock down back-to-back 3-pointers on either side of the 4-minute mark of regulation to put Seton Hall away and secure the Bluejays’ 8th straight victory. The Hall, which was as close as 6 points with under 4 minutes to go, was outscored 32-13 over the final 16 and a half minutes, tallying just 7 points over the last 11 minutes.

Creighton (16-8, 10-4) shot a scintillating 61.4% on 27-44, including 12-20 from beyond the arc, to pull away from the Pirates (15-10, 8-6) after falling behind by 6 points early in the second half and taking only a 1-point lead into halftime. The Pirates shot 42.9% from the field, though a 6 for 11 mark from beyond the arc kept them in the game until the final minutes.

Scheierman, the South Dakota State transfer, paced the Bluejays with 19 points and 9 rebounds, leading four of five starters in double-figures as Ryan Nembhard, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Arthur Kaluma tallied 15, 13 and 11 points, respectively. The fifth starter, Trey Alexander, notched 8 points and added 8 assists.

Al-Amir Dawes led the Pirates with team-highs of 19 points on the strength of five 3-pointers while adding 3 rebound and 3 assists. Kadary Richmond and Tyrese Samuel dropped in 10 and 11 points, respectively for Seton Hall.

Dawes kickstarted a 10-3 run to open the 2nd half that would give the Pirates a 6-point lead, its largest of the game at 49-43, with a 3-pointer his fourth in four tries to begin the game. The Pirates also used an 8-0 run toward the end of the first half to take a brief 37-36 lead before heading into half down 40-39 in an opening frame that saw the Pirates lead for 16:21.

The Bluejays assisted on 17 of 27 made field goals compared to just 7 assists for the Pirates and ultimately took advantage of the shooting disparity by cleaning the glass, outrebounding Seton Hall 31-15 while each team tallied only 5 offensive rebounds apiece.

Creighton also held the edge at the free throw line, finishing 9-13 compared to 8-14 for the Pirates.

The Pirates return to action on Saturday against the Villanova Wildcats in Philadelphia.





STRAY THOUGHTS:

-Intensity from the start and throughout the game. Kadary Richmond’s steal, leaping out of bounds to save his own deflection on Creighton’s second possession, set the tone from the start for the Pirates, who were very active on the defensive end. They forced turnovers and blocked shots, both in the halfcourt and in transition, in a game that saw them turn 19 turnovers into 18 points. Unfortunately, the aggressiveness on double-teams gave up more than a couple open three-pointers while the Pirates struggled with foul trouble between its bigs in Tyrese Samuel and Tray Jackson in the first half especially.

-The Pirates could not take advantage of a shorthanded, ineffective Creighton bench. Playing without reserve guard Francisco Farabello, four out of five Bluejay starters played more than 32 minutes, including Nembhard’s 40, Scheierman’s 39 and Kalkbrenner’s 36. The Creighton bench combined for 26 total minutes and 9 total points coming off three 3-pointers, two from Mason Miller and another from Shereef Mitchell. In fairness, the Pirates only went three deep into the bench themselves, with Tae Davis playing only 10 minutes.

-Dawes played well throughout the game. His three first half 3-pointers helped the Pirates keep pace in a high-scoring opening frame and made a handful of impactful plays that included taking a steal coast-to-coast for a lay-up, setting up foul shots for Samuel on a beautiful alley-oop pass and delivering a perfect pass to a cutting Jackson for a tough lay-in, the last of which cut the Creighton lead to 36-34 with 3 minutes remaining in the first half. He would hit his fourth straight 3-pointer to open the second half and give the Pirates a 42-40 lead and assisted on the Samuel corner 3-pointer that would give the Hall its largest lead at 49-43 lead.

-This was a missed opportunity to add a statement win against a pretty surefire NCAA tournament team to a resume that has been padded heavily against the bottom of the conference. The Pirates have two games against an improving Villanova, a home landmine against Georgetown and matchups against likely tournament-bound teams in Connecticut, Providence and Xavier, respectively, to close out the season. The Pirates have put themselves in position to make the NCAA Tournament, but they’ll need to snag some wins, at least one against a tourney team, to make that dream a reality.



