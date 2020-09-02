Pat Lawless from the Front Office talks recruiting
Pat Lawless dishes on Seton Hall’s recent recruiting success, future targets and what it means to be a ‘Seton Hall guy’ Pat Lawless has spent years establishing himself as a go-to source for colleg...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news