At Sacred Heart

6-3

180 lbs

Combo guard

Junior

ESPN Ranking

62

2 Star

2017 stats:

32.5 MPG

FG% .429

3 Pt% .321

FT% .775

PPG 18.9

From SHU to SHU.

McKnight stared at Sacred Heart University in the Northeast Conference where he led the Pioneers in scoring his sophomore season. Wanting more of a challenge the 6-3 combo guard made it known that he wanted to play at a more prominent D1 program and had that wish come through when he signed a grant-in-aid offer to transfer to Seton Hall University and join the men's basketball program July 10th 2017.

While at Sacred Heart McKnight had a breakout sophomore season. There he averaged 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists and was named first-team All-NEC, first-team NABC All-District 18 and third-team All-Met Writers. He led the Pioneers in scoring, assists and steals (52) that season.

McKnight was a three-time NEC Player of the Week as well as a USBWA and Met Writers Player of the Week, McKnight's marquee performance of the season was a 44-point outburst in a three-overtime win over Bryant; he was 16-for-26 from the field, 4-for-6 from three-point range and 8-for-12 from the free throw line and also contributed nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.

With the transfer McKnight had to sit out one year which was both difficult and beneficial. It's never easy for players to practice with their teammates for one year but have to sit on the sideline and not be able to contribute in games. But in a case like this one coming from a low D1 conference to one of the best leagues in the nation, a so to speak prep year acclimating yourself to your new conditions both on and off the court probably was the best route for the now eligible McKnight to take.

As a player McKnight is smooth on both ends of the floor with a high basketball IQ. He's considered a volume scorer but that might have been due to his playing at a lower level and having the burden of being one of the best players in the NEC. Something that will change now that McKnight is playing up in competition at the Hall.

At Seton Hall McKnight will be a combo guard. He sees the court well and is an excellent distributor. He has a decent not great handle and is considered a slasher with good finishing skills who will need to improve on his jumper from range.

Expect McKnight to instantly be one of the Hall's best defenders, if not the best. He has that type ability due to his hard nose attitude and incredible work ethic.

Bottom Line

At this time McKnight is considered the starting point guard for the Pirates although once practice officially begins he will be challenged at that position by newcomer Anthony Nelson and sophomore Jordan Walker.

Knight does not have the physical tools that those two players possess as he is not an exceptional athlete or a particularity gifted shooter, but he does bring a calm approach to the game with his scoring and ability to excel on both sides of the court. His defense being a trait that will put him in good stead with head coach Kevin Willard.

Quincy McKnight has one other very important aspect and that's being a strong locker room guy. He is a leader and comes to the Hall with a reputation of being well respected by both his teammates and the coaching staff.

Locker room issues have plagued the Hall under Kevin Willard in the past and with McKnight now on board that might be one less concern for the Seton Hall head man entering into the 201/19 season.