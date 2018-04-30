7-2

245 lbs

C

Junior





ESPN Rating

Not available





2017 stats

At Vincennes University

2.5 MPG

FG% .566

5.3 RPG

FT% .417

5.1 PPG





When you look up the word raw in any Webster's dictionary there is a very good chance that next to it you'll see the image of the Jamaican born center from St Thomas.

No, the stats above are not typos. Gill started 32 of 35 games for the Trailblazers of Vincennes University. But in those 35 games he only logged 88 total minutes. Yet in closely examining his stat line it's amazing the impact that Gill had in those 2 plus minutes every game.

Points for instance. If extended to 40 minutes Gil averaged a mind boggling 81 PPG. His rebounding numbers would equate to almost the same number. And his blocks per game, which totaled 2.2 in 2 plus minutes would also be off the charts.

On the the negative side Gill was whistled for 87 fouls in 88 minutes of play. Clearly Romaro Gill got his money's worth when on the court.

Now, fast forward to April 28 2017 the day it was announced that the youngster from St Thomas signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Seton Hall Pirates and here's the words his future coach spoke when talking about his newest recruit.

"We're excited to welcome Romaro into the Seton Hall basketball family," Willard said. "He is a very big presence in the paint, is a talented shot blocker and has a lot of upside to his game. He was a valuable contributor for one of the best junior college teams in the country, which will help him as he continues his development here at Seton Hall."

The key word taken from those comments was development.

Almost immediately upon his arrival at the Hall it was evident that Gill needed work both on his skill set and understanding of the game.

Due to his size, incredible wingspan and athleticism (for a player 7-2) he was an intriguing prospect. Especially at a school like Seton Hall that doesn't often have true centers with a lot of potential. But it was just as clear that he wasn't ready to immediately contribute at a high level. So as the 2017/18 campaign neared Keven Willard decided in was in everyone's best interest to redshirt Gill. A choice made far easier knowing that he already has the middle position manned by honorable mention All American Angel Delgado.

When asked about the redshirt year Gill noted that he would do whatever was asked and if called upon to play immediately he would do that and if not he would sit out the season and prepare in practice to contribute the following season.

The reputation that Gill brought to South Orange from Indiana as a hard working big man with an excellent demeanor as well as being a great teammate was evident from the start.

Bottom line:

Gill has made major strides in his sit out year. Clearly playing against Delgado every day in practice, never backing down and in fact giving the Pirate star all he could handle has improved his game.

Gill is very mobile for such a big man with good lateral movement, and although he doesn't jump high he doesn't need to because of his 7-6 wingspan.

Expect Gill to be a rim protector capable of blocking or altering shots. But also expect a high number of fouls as he will have to get used to playing the game under the lights at a much faster pace than he did in junior college. A foul a minute as he registered two years ago will surely have him seated next to his head coach for a vast majority of the game.

As for replacing Delgado...that might be asking too much of Gill and it's expected that he will come off the bench behind sophomore transfer Taurean Thompson to be a defensive force in the paint for the Pirates. How much he plays will obviously be dictated by his contributions and ability to stay out of foul trouble.

If Gill can give the Hall 10 MPG, a total that might seem unreachable given his contributions at his former school the staff would be ecstatic. But then again the decision to redshirt him was made by a coach that does not like to sit out players unless he sees something in that player, and clearly Willard saw something in the game of the 7-2 behemoth that if cultivated would be of great value to the team.

Hall fans can only hope that their head coach's vision will become reality in 2018/19.