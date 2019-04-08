Stats for 2019

34 GP 29.4 MPG 8.9 PTS 7.8 REB 1.6 AST .06 STL 1.2 BLK 1.5 TO 43.7 FG% 61.2 FT% 3.78 30.1% 3P%





Confidence. Defined as a feeling of self-assurance arising from one's appreciation of one's own abilities or qualities. Most athletes have that belief in themselves The elite to the highest degree.

In the case of Sandro Mamukalashvili, who goes by the shorten moniker of Mamu, that's an issue. Too often during the course of game the young stretch 4 often gets down on himself. It's apparent in his body language as following a bad play, or a series of bad plays the shoulders slump, the gait shuffles and the results as expected suffer.

Often in the post game this is addressed by Seton Hall's head coach Kevin Willard who on many occasions brings the subject up, but not to criticize his player but to instead make a point of an issue in his game. One that if corrected, and Willard says he and the staff work on that all the time, will bring out the enormous potential in Mamu.

In short Sandro is a talented 6-10 player who has the ability to put the ball on the ground, shoot from distance, rebound in traffic despite his slender frame , see the floor as a point guard sees it and protect the tin inside.

With all these attributes Mamu should be more than just an average player in the conference. His stats should be better as reflected by his talent. But they are not.

Inconsistency is his the calling card right now. Mamu can dominate at times and then just as quickly disappear from the game. It's all about believing in yourself. Having the confidence to excel while maximizing his potential for the good of the team.

Clearly if Mamu can do it for stretches of a game there is no reason he can't do it for longer periods. That's what Willard wants and what he believes his C/PF can offer the Pirates.

Mamu was a bit player his freshmen year when little was expected from him. This season with the graduation of 4 starting seniors his role changed. He was now a 30+ MPG contributor and at times he struggled in that role.

Next season, his third in Pirate Blue, more will be expected from the foreign born player from Georgia. His coach knows he can do it. As do his teammates. Now the question is does Sandro Mamukalashvili feel the same? My money is on yes he does. But that's for next season. This past year I would rate Mamu's play a C+.







