Seton Hall 2019/20
Projecting the Pirates' record
The schedule is unknown to a degree and that includes dates. But a probable construction can be formed and from that a prediction.
The Battle 4 Atlantis 2-1
Rumors from my sources say Michigan in the first round and a possible date with Ed Cooley
The Gavitt Games 0-1
If the team I have been told we play is correct this will be difficult, even at home.
The Big 12 / Big East Challenge 0-1
At Iowa State
Rutgers away 1-0
St Louis away 1-0
Maryland home 1-0
That leaves 4 unknown opponents of which St Peter's will almost assuredly be one. 4-0
Big East regular season H/A 13-5
Butler 2-0
Creighton 1-1
DePaul 2-0
Georgetown 2-0
Marquette 1-1
Providence 2-0
St John's 1-1
Villanova 1-1
Xavier 1-1
Regular season record 22-8
Post season
Big East Tournament 3-0
NCAA Tournament 2-1
Final Record 27-9
Subject to change as the season begins and the schedule with dates are confirmed. And of course the above depends on Powell coming back and the team having good health.