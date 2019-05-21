Projecting the Pirates' record

The schedule is unknown to a degree and that includes dates. But a probable construction can be formed and from that a prediction.





The Battle 4 Atlantis 2-1

Rumors from my sources say Michigan in the first round and a possible date with Ed Cooley

The Gavitt Games 0-1

If the team I have been told we play is correct this will be difficult, even at home.

The Big 12 / Big East Challenge 0-1

At Iowa State

Rutgers away 1-0

St Louis away 1-0

Maryland home 1-0

That leaves 4 unknown opponents of which St Peter's will almost assuredly be one. 4-0

Big East regular season H/A 13-5

Butler 2-0

Creighton 1-1

DePaul 2-0

Georgetown 2-0

Marquette 1-1

Providence 2-0

St John's 1-1

Villanova 1-1

Xavier 1-1

Regular season record 22-8





Post season

Big East Tournament 3-0

NCAA Tournament 2-1

Final Record 27-9



Subject to change as the season begins and the schedule with dates are confirmed. And of course the above depends on Powell coming back and the team having good health.