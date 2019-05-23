Seton Hall and the coaches in the Big East
Ranking the Big East coaches as they currently stand in the conference
1. Jay Wright
At Villanova
Overall: 448–175 (.719)
Big East 203–105 (.659)
Career: 570–260 (.687)
2. Kevin Willard
At Seton Hall
Overall: 169–126 (.573)
Big East 70–90 (.438)
Career: 214–175 (.550)
3. Greg McDermott
At Creighton
Overall: 207–109 (.655)
Big East 56–52 (.519)
Career: 487–304 (.616)
4. Ed Cooley
At Providence
Overall: 162–110 (.596)
Big East 71–73 (.493)
Career: 254–179 (.587)
5. Steve Wojciechowski
At Marquette
Overall: 97–69 (.584)
Big East 43–47 (.478)
Career: 97–69 (.584)
6. Travis SteeleA
t Xavier
Overall: 19–16 (.543)
Big East 9–9 (.500)
Career: 19–16 (.543)
7. LaVall Jordan
At Butler
Overall: 37–31 (.544)
Big East 16–20 (.444)
Career: 48–55 (.466)
8. Patrick Ewing
At Georgetown
Overall: 34–29 (.540)
Big East 14–22 (.389)
Career: 34–29 (.540)
9. Dave Leitao
At DePaul
Overall: 106–116 (.477)
Big East 46–74 (.383)
Career: 191–211 (.475)
INC. Mike Anderson
at St John's
Overall: First year
Big East First Year
Career: 369–200 (.649)