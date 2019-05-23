Ranking the Big East coaches as they currently stand in the conference





1. Jay Wright

At Villanova

Overall: 448–175 (.719)

Big East 203–105 (.659)

Career: 570–260 (.687)





2. Kevin Willard

At Seton Hall

Overall: 169–126 (.573)

Big East 70–90 (.438)

Career: 214–175 (.550)





3. Greg McDermott

At Creighton

Overall: 207–109 (.655)

Big East 56–52 (.519)

Career: 487–304 (.616)





4. Ed Cooley

At Providence

Overall: 162–110 (.596)

Big East 71–73 (.493)

Career: 254–179 (.587)





5. Steve Wojciechowski

At Marquette

Overall: 97–69 (.584)

Big East 43–47 (.478)

Career: 97–69 (.584)





6. Travis SteeleA

t Xavier

Overall: 19–16 (.543)

Big East 9–9 (.500)

Career: 19–16 (.543)





7. LaVall Jordan

At Butler

Overall: 37–31 (.544)

Big East 16–20 (.444)

Career: 48–55 (.466)





8. Patrick Ewing

At Georgetown

Overall: 34–29 (.540)

Big East 14–22 (.389)

Career: 34–29 (.540)





9. Dave Leitao

At DePaul

Overall: 106–116 (.477)

Big East 46–74 (.383)

Career: 191–211 (.475)





INC. Mike Anderson

at St John's

Overall: First year

Big East First Year

Career: 369–200 (.649)