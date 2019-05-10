Stats for 2019 - Canisius

32 GP 32.6 MPG 16.9 PTS 5.4 REB 2.0 AST 1.3 STL .03 BLK 2.6 TO 42.2 FG% 75.4 FT% 26.8 3P%





Big East ready? Not back in April of 2017. Molson a 2G of little fanfare had few D1 choices after prepping a year in Florida at TAAG Academy when he signed with Canisius that spring day.



"I came a long way, a long way. Been through a lot," Molson said just a moment before he signed. "Everybody in this room helped me through it. My mom, little brother, pretty goddaughter, and I just really appreciate everything. Can't wait to get to Canisius. I've got a great home there.

"No one knew it at the time but that was the beginning of his college journey that eventually would allow him to realize his dream as a young boy, to play at the highest level of D1 basketball in a top rated conference, the Big East.

It was a journey that few beside Molson and his mom, Felicia Baker believed possible. But that never deterred the Lancaster NY native who was a 2 sports star playing football and his first love basketball for St. Mary’s.

Molson, despite being an unrated player (no stars) was determined to prove his doubters wrong. And he did that with a vengeance in his first season with the Golden Griffins.

Molson was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year after averaging 12.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. His scoring average was third on the team and second among freshmen in the MAAC. He scored 417 points, the most for a Canisius freshman since 1981-82.

Many would have been satisfied with that beginning but not Molson. He had higher goals and to achieve them he knew he had to work not on what he did well but on what needed to improve.

Step one in that process was declaring for the NBA draft after his rookie season. Not because he believed he was ready to play for pay, but because he wanted to see how he measured up against those that were ready.

At the time his coach at Canisius Reggie Witherspoon said "Takal came in and showed that he can play at a high-level from opening day, and I think he has earned this chance to see how this process can help him grow,"

A short time later Molson withdrew his name from NBA draft consideration in May and returned to Canisius to continue to refine his game.

At that point the rising sophomore told the Buffalo Times “I had to focus on handling the ball better and making better decisions for the team, which will ultimately help us in the long run. It was all based off film. You can tell what you’re bad at and what you’re okay at, but ultimately, film helps as well. Some things you think you’re good at, film breaks it down and does a lot for you.

I’ve always put in work like this in the summer, but I never really used what I’ve done in actual games and trusting myself with certain things I’ve worked on. This year, I’ve trusted myself way more, because of what I’ve done.”

His second season was even more successful for the maturing Molson but he was never satisfied with his results continuing to watch game film while others with less desire enjoyed their college experiences in other ways.

It reached a point that Witherspoon noted “He watches film and he comes in the next day and he is working hard,”Rarely is he talking about himself. For him, he’s trying to find ways to get better and as a coach, that’s what you really want. You want guys to use the time they spend together to get as good as they can possibly be.”

That incredible work ethic eventually paved the way for Molson to realize a childhood dream and on Apr 17, 2019, almost 2 years to the day that the Buffalo native signed with mid major Canisius he upped the ante by transferring to the Seton Hall Pirates.

Molson will have to sit out this coming season where no doubt his work ethic, his ambition to be the best version of himself by improving his skill set and watching film. and his desire to put the team first will be front and center. But through all of that his goal remains the same. Be the best player he can be and to show everyone that he will be Big East ready in 2020/21.







