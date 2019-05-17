Projecting the Big East standings





1. Seton Hall Pirates

Last season: 20-14, 9-9 (10 seed NCAA tournament, first round)

Key departures: F Michael Nzei (9.0 ppg)

Key additions: C Ike Obiagu

Recruiting Class: F Tyrese Samuel





2. Villanova Wildcats

Last season: 26-10, 13-5 (six seed NCAA tournament, second round)

Key departures: G Phil Booth (18.6 ppg), F Eric Paschall (16.5 ppg), G Joe Cremo (4.0 ppg), G Jahvon Quinerly (3.3 ppg)

Key additions: none

Recruiting Class: G Bryan Antoine, F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, G Justin Moore, F Eric Dixon, G Arcidiacono





3. Marquette Golden Eagles

Last season: 25-9, 12-6 (five seed NCAA tournament, first round)

Key departures: F S Hauser (14.9 ppg) F J Hauser (9.7 ppg) G Joseph Chartouny (3.0 ppg), C Matt Heldt (0.8 ppg)

Key additions: G Koby McEwen, G Greg Elliott

Recruiting Class: G Dexter Akanno





4. Creighton Bluejays

Last season: 20-15, 9-9 (two seed NIT, quarterfinals)

Key departures: G Kaleb Joseph (4.3 ppg), G Connor Cashaw (2.1 ppg)Key additions: G Denzel Mahoney

Recruiting Class: G Shereef Mitchell G Jalan Windham





5. Georgetown Hoyas

Last season: 19-14, 9-9 (three seed NIT, first round)

Key departures: C Jessie Govan (17.5 ppg), G Greg Malinowski (5.7 ppg), F Trey Mourning (6.3 ppg), G Kaleb Johnson (4.3 ppg)

Key additions: C Omer Yurtseven

Recruiting Class: C Malcolm Wilson, C Timothy Igohoefe, C Qudus Wahab G Myron Gardener





6. Xavier Musketeers

Last season: 19-15, 9-9 (three seed NIT, second round)

Key departures: C Zach Hankins (10.6 ppg), F Ryan Welage (6.7 ppg), G Kyle Castlin (4.3 ppg)Key additions: F Jason Carter

Recruiting Class: G KyKy Tandy, G Dahmir Bishop, C Zach Freemantle, F Daniel Ramsey, C Dieonte Miles





7. Providence Friars

Last season: 18-16, 7-11 (four seed NIT, first round)

Key departures: G/F Isaiah Jackson (9.6 ppg), G Makai Ashton-Langford (3.7 ppg)Key additions: G Luwane Pipkins

Recruiting Class: F Greg Gantt





8. Butler Bulldogs

Last season: 16-17, 7-11 (five seed NIT, first round)

Key departures: G Paul Jorgensen (11.7 ppg), C Nate Fowler (5.5 ppg), C Joey Brunk (7.6 ppg)

Key additions: F Bryce Nze, F Markeese Hastings

Recruiting Class: G Khalif Battle, C John-Michael Mulloy





9. St. John’s Red Storm

Last season: 21-13, 8-10 (11 seed NCAA tournament, First Four)

Key departures: G Shamorie Ponds (19.7 ppg), F Marvin Clark (10.5 ppg) SW Justin Simmons (10.4 ppg)

Key additions: F David Caraher, F Ian Steere, G Eli Wright

Recruiting Class: F Damien Sears, G John McGriff





10. DePaul Blue Demons

Last season: 19-17, 7-11 (CBI runner-up)

Key departures: G/F Max Strus (20.1 ppg), G Eli Cain (13.1 ppg), F Femi Olujobi (12.8 ppg)

Key additions: F Carte’Are Gordon

Recruiting Class: F Romeo Weems, G Markese Jacobs, G Oscar Lopez

