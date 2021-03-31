2020/21-Through the eyes of Tony Bozzella
Seton Hall didn’t play in the post-season in 2020-21, or raise any championship banners. Yet women’s basketball coach Tony Bozzella is proud of the Pirates, and believes the sacrifices this team ma...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news