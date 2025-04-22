PirateCrew
Home
Advanced Search
FutureCast
Teams
Home
Advanced Search
FutureCast
Teams
Subscribe
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 22, 2025
Share:
X Circled
Facebook
Reddit
printer
Profile: Jahseem Felton
Halldan
Board Monitor
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.
Log In
in other news
Profile: Prince Aligbe
Player profile
Premium content
•
Halldan
Profile: Scotty Middleton
Player profile
Premium content
•
Halldan
Profile: Garwey Dual
Player profile
Premium content
•
Dan Gioseffi
Profile: Dylan Addae-Wusu
Player profile
Premium content
•
Halldan
Profile: Isaiah Coleman
Player profile
Premium content
•
Halldan
more news
in other news
Profile: Prince Aligbe
Player profile
Premium content
•
Halldan
Profile: Scotty Middleton
Player profile
Premium content
•
Halldan
Profile: Garwey Dual
Player profile
Premium content
•
Dan Gioseffi
more news
Seton Hall
2025
Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
No commitments available at this time. Please check back at a later date.
See More
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status
1
A.J.
Dybantsa
SF
2
Cameron
Boozer
PF
3
Darryn
Peterson
SG
4
Nate
Ament
SF
5
Caleb
Wilson
PF
6
Chris
Cenac Jr.
PF
7
Meleek
Thomas
SG
8
Koa
Peat
PF
9
Isiah
Harwell
SG
10
Mikel
Brown Jr.
PG
See More
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
football
7 - 25
Overall Record
2 - 18
Conference Record
2024 schedule not available.
See More
External Link