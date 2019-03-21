A different Q
JACKSONVILLE – Quincy McKnight went up for the windmill jam Wednesday. And after a couple of misses earlier, he put it through in true highlight-reel fashion.Of course, Wednesday was the day before...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news