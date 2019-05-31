A FANTAstic alum
John Fanta stood on the court at Madison Square Garden, interviewing Kevin Willard moments after Seton Hall had beaten Villanova to win the 2016 Big East tournament title.“I had complete goose bum...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news