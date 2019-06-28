Best of the best: Part 4
This concludes our 4 part series. Part 4 consists of the top 25 Seton Hall players who played in the Big East.1, 2G Terry Dehere 2494 points 19.5 PPGThere's a reason only his number is retired of t...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news