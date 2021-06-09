Brandon Weston
Maybe it's best to start this profile in Brandon Weston's own words.On why he committed to Seton Hall:At the end of the day, I picked them because they were the school that wanted me the most. The...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news