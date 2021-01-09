Bryce Aiken re-injures ankle in Seton Hall’s nightmare loss
Seton Hall’s loss to No. 7 Creighton snapped its three-game winning streak, but the Pirates’ biggest loss of the night came just after the first half under-16 timeout. In what was a freak step that...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news