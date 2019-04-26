News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-26 07:25:26 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Darnell Brodie 2019

Dan Gioseffi • PirateCrew.com
Trove Correspondent

Stats for 2019 10 GP 5.5 MPG 0.8 PTS 1.1 REB 0.0 AST 0.0 STL 0.2 BLK .2 TO 30.0 FG% 33.3 FT% 0.0 3P%David Keig might as well have had Darnell Brodie in mind when he penned his famous poem A Road We...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}