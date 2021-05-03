PirateCrew - Dimingus Stevens

Player profile

2020-21:

Appeared in six games for the Pirates...Made his first collegiate field goal, a three-pointer, in a win over Wagner (12/8).

HIGH SCHOOL: First attended Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington, Va., for one year before moving to Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, D.C., for two years and then finishing high school at Bishop Walsh High School in Cumberland, Ma...Was a District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) second-team selection and helped Woodrow Wilson win back-to-back DCIAA conference championships in 2018 and 2019 and the District of Columbia State Athletic Association championship in 2018...Averaged 23.4 points a game as a senior at Bishop Walsh after averaging 19.3 points per game as a junior at Woodrow Wilson.

PERSONAL: Dimingus Christopher Stevens...Son of Kimberly Stevens and Dimingus Bundy...Father, Dimingus, played one year of college basketball at Charlotte in 1996-97...Appeared in the 3-Threat All-Star Game, Nike Skills Camp and Top-100 Nike Camp...Birthday is June 2.

Add a Louisville and a Virginia Tech offer to the ESPN school list noted above and it's no wonder why there was joy in Pirate Nation when head coach Kevin Willard, with an able assist from Tony Skinn secured the talented small forward's serves.

Willard noted upon the commitment announcement, "Dimingus is a very athletic wing with sharpshooting abilities. His athleticism and toughness will allow him to defend at a high level for us. He competes with intensity every time he steps on the floor, which means he will fit in perfectly with the program. We're thrilled to have Dimingus and his family join the Pirates."

“He is a scoring guard that can score from a lot of different levels. He shoots the ball very well. He can get to the hole but I think he can eventually be one of those guys who can score a big basket when you need it, his Bishop Walsh coach Dan Prete told Adam Zagoria in a phone interview.

“He’s a very personable kid, he’s got a very good personality,” he said. “I think he’s just one of those kids that’s going to fit in wherever he goes and make a lot of people happy.”

Any wonder why expectation were so high that July 2019 day. But 14 minutes and 4 points a season later and Ming Steven entered his name in the transport portal ending his brief Pirate career.

Where did it all go wrong?

Well before we touch on the subject here are two profiles that had Seton Hall fans so excited.

The Setonian's Tyler Calvaruso and Trove writer wrote this......

I like Stevens’ game and I believe this is a very good get for the Pirates. Seton Hall needed to add a knockdown shooter this cycle and the staff accomplished that by landing Stevens. The Pirates have plenty of wings already in the mix with Myles Cale, Jared Rhoden and possibly Tyrese Samuel depending on how the coaching staff wants to utilize him, but Stephens will force himself into the rotation early as long as he can shoot at a consistent clip and defend up to Kevin Willard’s standards.

Daniel LeMoine/WSOU added this....

First things first, Pirate fans should be excited because Stevens can absolutely shoot the lights out of the gym each and every day. His natural shooting ability allows him to really stroke it and be a deep threat from wherever he is on the court.

One of the most impressive talents Stevens presents is his quick release and ability to get shots off before defenders can step up on him. This also makes him extremely efficient and useful in the catch and shoot game, allowing flexibility for the Pirates in their offensive play style this upcoming season. While eyes may be on Sandro Mamukelashvili or Myles Cale handling the rock, Stevens can prove to be a nice secondary scoring option all without even taking a dribble.

Those assurances were similar to ones from Seton Hall beat writers Jerry Carino/APP and Zack Brazilier/NY Post.

Obviously there was a strong consensus that the 6-6 Team Takeover (Nike EYBL) star was going to make his mark in South Orange and begin a long pipeline of Maryland/DC products to the South Orange campus.

But it was not meant to be and one of the main reasons was that upon his arrival at SHU Stevens, who was generously listed at 6-6 180 Lbs was woefully short of the later number, probably tipping the scales at less than 170 Lbs. A weight combined with his 6-6 frame that would make it very difficult to complete in the rugged Big East, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

His progress was further hindered by the COV-ID pandemic separating him from preseason workouts that would have been so vital to his maturation from high school star to college contributor.

A shame because there is talent there but it needs to be honed, along with Stevens working on his body, adding both pounds and muscle.

Unfortunately that won't be at Seton Hall as Steven's frustrated with his lack of playing time and seeing the 6 man recruiting class secured by the SHU staff chose to leave his first college choice, and as LaBron James once so famously said, take my talents down south and play for (in this case) Florida AM.

Maybe there at a lower level the expectations, so lofty, will be met.