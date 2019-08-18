News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-18 05:25:45 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Eric Bossi Talks Seton Hall, Recruiting

Zack Cziryak.
Trove correspondent

Eric Bossi has spent nearly two decades in the trenches of high school basketball recruiting.Traveling to various events and camps since 2000, Bossi started out as a part-time freelancer for sever...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}