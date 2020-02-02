News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-02 06:10:01 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Halldan's Takeaways: Xavier

Dan Gioseffi • PirateCrew
Trove Correspondent

1. Where's Brian Custer when you need him?2. No energy, no hard work, settling for long jump shots to begin the game is a recipe for disaster. The Hall got punched in the mouth early and often and ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}