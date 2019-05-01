Stats for 2018 - Florida State

34 GP 10.7 MPG 2.3 PTS 2.6 REB 0.1 AST 0.2 STL .2.1 BLK 0.7 TO 57.9 FG% 31.6 FT% 0.0 3P%





Just a little over 1 year ago on April 18 Kevin Willard and Seton Hall announced the hiring of assistant coach Tony Skinn to replace the gaping hole left by Pirate's icon Shaheen Holloway's move to St Peter's where he took over the reins of the Peacock's basketball team.

Skinn came to South Orange from Louisana Tech with a strong reputation as a recruiter, especially in the Baltimore/DC areas. But unknown to many Skinn also had strong ties to the Nigerian national team where he competed for them in the Olympics before going overseas to Europe to play professionally. And just 3 short weeks after his hire those Nigerian connections paid off handsomely for the Pirates when Abuja, Nigeria native Ikey Obiagu (pronounced: I-Key O-Bee-Ah-Gu) committed to play for Kevin Willard's team after transferring at the conclusion of his rookie year from Florida State.

Obiagu was a four-star recruit, ranked as the No. 4 center and No. 47 prospect overall in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports and as the 84th best player in ESPN's Top 100.

In fact ESPN profiled the 7-1 240 lb Obiagu who has a wing span of 88 inches noting "the player is an extra long and athletic center that is very mobile and runs the floor well. He is a powerful above the rim finisher when he receives drop off passes created by dribble penetration. He rebounds with great pursuit of the ball in and out of his area as well. Obiagu is also a stellar shot blocker both on the ball and coming to the aid of an teammate from the weak side".

In short a coup for Seton Hall and quite an auspicious beginning for Skinn.

Obiagu started 14 games in 2017-18 for the Seminoles, but only played a little over 10 MPG behind 7-4 Christ Koumadje and that was the reason that the Nigerian transfer gave for leaving Florida State and coming north to the Hall.

While on the court Obiagu shined on the defensive end of the ball playing his best game against SHU rival Rutgers. That night the big man gathered 10 rebounds, blocked 5 shots and had 2 steals in 26 minutes of play as the Seminoles beat the Scarlet Knights at the RAC 78-73.

The Hall expects many more efforts like that one in the next three years from the mobile center. That and a little more offensive consistency as Obiagu needs to polish a skill set that to this point consists mostly of ally oop conversions and offensive rebounds.

Expect Seton Hall's assistant coach Grant Billmeier to work to develop Obiagu's back to the basket moves including his jump hook while working on his shooting and extending his range from the floor. He'll also have to work on his charity stripe accuracy as well as Ikey hit just 12 free throws in 38 attempts in his one year at the ACC school.

Obiagu had to sit out the past season per NCAA transfer policy, but is now eligible to play for the Pirates this coming campaign and is expected to replace departed starting center Mike Nzei.

Its been a long time, maybe as far back as the days that Samuel Dalembert roamed the middle in 2001 since the Pirates had a player who could be such a disruptive force in the paint on defense. A fact that should bear immediate fruit for a team and coach that prioritizes their commitment on that side of the ball.

The Pirates are expected to be a pre-season top 25 team in the national ranking. For that to continue through the 30+ game season Ikey Obiagu must be a consistent force on the court as much will be expected from the transfer. And if early word coming from the school's staff is accurate then the Pirates just might not only match those expectations but actually exceed them.