News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-12 16:10:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Isaiah Whitehead - Myles Powell Two stars, two legacies Part 2

Dan Gioseffi • PirateCrew
Trove Correspondent

Isaiah Whitehead at Seton HallCareer statsGames played 56Games started 52Min per game 30.5FG% ,3753PT% ,359FT% .757Reb per game 3.7Asst per game 4.5Stls per game 1.3Blks per game 1.1TO per game 3....

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}