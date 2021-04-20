JP and Jerry: Just talking Seton Hall Basketball
I recently spoke with longtime Seton Hall beat writer Jerry Carino of the Asbury Park Press. Given the fact that he came onto the beat one year after I did, and the fact that I was away for one se...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news