JP on Obiagu, Marcus Howard, predictions, all time SHU greats and more
Trove: Who do you expect to be the most impactful newcomer on the team this coming season and why?Pelzman: I think the most impactful newcomer will be Ikey (Obiagu). From everything I’ve been told...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news