JP's Takeaways: Seton Hall vs Villanova
NEW YORK – Seton Hall’s run to the Big East championship game evoked memories of 2016, except for the final seconds.Instead of pulling out a thrilling win over Villanova, as the Pirates did three y...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news