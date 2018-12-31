JP's Takeaways: St. John's at Seton Hall
The viral video of referee Michael Stephens’ blown call Saturday night will resonate throughout this college basketball season, and understandably so. But it should not totally obscure the fact tha...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news