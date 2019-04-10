Stats for 2019

34 GP 28.8 MPG 9.0 PTS 5.2 REB 1.0 AST .02 STL .04 BLK 1.0 TO 60.2 FG% 68.8 FT% 0.00 3P%





Mike Nzei, basketball player, or scholar athlete? Clearly both but that fact in small part interfered with Nzei's quest to perfect each.

There are only so many hours in a day. If there were more Nzei probably would have maximized his physical talent and become more than just a good basketball player. Same could be said on the academic side where Mike earned a 3.64 grade point average in his Master of Business Administration program. Sterling no doubt but probably less than what he would have registered if his focus was 100% on his school work.

The point being made here is that Mike was stretched thin and didn't have the time to work on his game that his fellow teammates did. A shame because his work ethic, his will to get better, his dedication to winning in all things in life was affected.

None of the above is a criticism of Nzei, in fact just the opposite. Few players at the D1 level can divide their time between the game and the classroom as well as the 6-7 Nigerian young man could.

Five years ago it all started for Nzei in South Orange. He came in as part of the heralded 2014 class headed by 5 star Isaiah Whitehead. Unfortunately, and through no fault of his own Nzei was ruled academically ineligible by the NCAA who questioned his transcriptions from his high school, Our Savior New American. Foolish in retrospect but really a non factor as Nzei badly hurt his wrist before the start of his freshmen season and would miss the year anyway as he was redshirted.

That setback eventually worked in Seton Hall's favor as the sterling 2014 class had all graduated before this season began but Nzei with the extra year was able to help lead the Hall in what was considered a rebuilding year to another NCAA tournament invite, it's 4th in a row as co captain of the Pirates.

On the court the slender 6-7 205 LB forward was asked to play out of position manning the middle and replacing Seton Hall's honorable mention 2018 All American center Angel Delgado. No small feat and an awful lot to ask from a player who had neither the size or experience to play that bruising position at the highest level of college basketball.

Clearly Mike had his deficiencies in the middle, on both sides of the court, but just as clearly he became an integral part of the Pirate rotation as well as being a quiet lead by example force off the court as his younger teammates looked up to him for his experience and ironclad will to succeed.

Mike Nzei was a good basketball player. No more, no less. But he will be remembered for far more than his contributions on the court, Years from now Nzei will have left a legacy that few athletes at the Hall will ever parallel. A quality basketball career. Academic excellence matched by very few. And maybe most importantly he earned the love and respect of all who touched his life in South Orange.

Mike used basketball as a means to an end and for that his impact as a student athlete would rate the same mark as Myles Powell garnered as a player, an A+. But unfortunately this series of articles focuses on mainly the game on the court and not as much on the academic side in the classroom so I see Mike as a C player, but am slightly bumping up that grade to a C+ for what he meant to the team in the locker room.

