With two top 150 commits in the fold in the past week as 3/4 star shooting guard Dimingus Stevens and 3 star point guard Jahari Long committed to the program, it is time to take a look at what is left for Seton Hall in the Class of 2020.

First off, on Stevens. I have spoken with a few people including one other high major assistant coach that recruited him. The analysis I got is that his maturity has grown dramatically over the past year. As a player, he is described to me as a big time shooter who has the tools and length to be a very good defender, elite shooter, and possibly grow into a versatile all around scorer. One coach emphasized that they loved his ability and experience playing with other elite high school players, both on his AAU team and his HS team. Stevens projects as an instant impact sub off the bench as a freshman who should grow into a starter that can become much more than that as an upper classmen.

On Long, he is another versatile two-way player that can defend both guard spots, is improving with every passing day, and projects as a true point guard on the offensive end. He can rebound, defend, handle the ball, and has elite basketball IQ. He will likely end up as a 4-star recruit and has a similar recruitment to that of Jared Rhoden. Long was another Tony Skinn recruit, who is really showing his prowess as a recruiter so far this year.

What is important to note is that this is not a case of SHU settling for Plan B targets. They hosted just about everyone of their major targets on campus over the past three months and they chose to push Long and Dimingus for commitments rather than Posh or someone else. In past years, SHU would miss on their top targets and then be left to scramble for Plan B/C guys. This year, they pushed two players to commit, landed the commitments, and now have two spots left to really focus on the elite talent they are still after without having fear of coming away empty handed.

In terms of setting the expectation for the remaining of the class, SHU is recruiting as if they will have two more available scholarships. They are going to set their sights very high now that they have two very talented guards in the fold. They have a chance to end up with four players all ranked in the top 150 in this class.

Here is what I am seeing and hearing as the top remaining targets. I am trying to list them in the order I think SHU is prioritizing them but that is a best estimate based on what my sources are saying.





Earl Timberlake - The 4-star SF/PF from the DMV remains SHUs top 2020 recruiting target, and a source told me he expects SHU to make his top 7 that is dropping this week. With Tony Skinn as the primary recruiter, SHU has built a great relationship with the Dematha forward.Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe - If Timberlake is target 1A for Seton Hall,

Alexander-Moncrieffe is 1B. The 6'7 SF/PF is ranked in the top 50 in the nation and he is a big time talent who played his high school ball with 2019 4-star signee Tyrese Samuel. Moncrieffe is a versatile two way player and SHU has quietly emerged as a favorite for him along with Florida.

Karim Mane - The 6'4 SG/SF has blown up in the past few weeks and is now ranked #30 in the country by 247. Another Canada recruit, SHU is trying to build their presence in the country. However, for Mane, he now has received offers from the Blue Bloods and I don't see him ending up at SHU barring a surprise.

Elijah Taylor - The 3-star (likely to be 4-star soon) PF from PA recently released a top 6 that includes Seton Hall, Florida, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Providence and VCU. SHU has started to prioritize him as a top target and they are expecting to host him for an OV in the coming months.

Darius Maddox - The 4-star SG from the DMV is a top target of Tony Skinn's, who is extremely close with his family. Virginia Tech is the primary threat here and the two schools are neck and neck per a source, with Va Tech gaining ground in recent weeks. I'd say things are trending away from Seton Hall here, but don't count them out just yet.

Neils Lane - The 4-star 6'5 SG/SF is a top target for SHU following a visit last month but the competition is fierce, with Florida, Providence and Xavier as other major players. SHU is still targeting another wing in this class and Lane remains a target, but as of now, I'd say he is less likely to end up at SHU than some of the other top targets.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett - The 4-star center from NJ is playing his senior season in VA, but he remains a heavy recruit for SHU. It is hard to get a feel for his recruitment, but he is superbly talented and projects as a very good two way player at the college level. I can't really provide much more here other than to say SHU is still working here.

Keondre Montgomery - The 4-star SF from Mississippi is still a target for Seton Hall as Tony Skinn remains active recruiting him. He is probably going to take an OV in the fall and he would fit the mold of what SHU looks for. Hard working, versatile, great defender.

Cliff Omoruyi - SHU is still recruiting the 4-star center, but I don't think he ends up at SHU barring a major change of course in his recruitment.

Taj Thweatt - Currently ranked as a low 3-star recruit, Thweatt is a guy who could blow up this year. His offer list reflects that of a 4-star recruit and SHU is actively recruiting him, but I'd be stunned if they took a commitment from him at this time.

Hassan Diarra/Posh Alexander/Noah Farrakhan - With two guards in the fold, SHU doesn't really need another pure guard in this class, but I am told they are still actively recruiting Diarra, Posh and Noah, although I am not certain on what they would do if one tried to pull the trigger. I think they would accept a commitment and then sort it all out later, but that is just my best guess.

My Prediction: SHU lands at least one of the top 6 on this board and possibly 2, walking away from this class with 3-4 top 150 or better players by the time final rankings come out.