Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-07 13:39:38 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Putting the cape on, again

JP Pelzman
Trove correspondent

NEWARK – Seton Hall trailed by 13 and Marquette’s Sacar Anim had a hand in Myles Powell’s face. But because his team desperately needed his offense, Powell let it fly anyway.His contested three-poi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}