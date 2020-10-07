Q & A with Jerry Carino - Part 1B
Q: In terms of Seton Hall games this year, where do you think the team will be? Obviously, it is cheaper to play at Walsh, but it doesn’t look great on TV because of the camera angles and the stage...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news