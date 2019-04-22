Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-22 06:49:09 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Romaro Gill 2019

Dan Gioseffi • PirateCrew.com
Trove Correspondent

Stats for 2019 27 GP 10.7 MPG 2.3 PTS 2.7 REB 0.0 AST .3 STL 1.3 BLK .7 TO 56.3 FG% 35.7 FT% 0 0 3P% Romaro Gill, well traveled, sports loving and oh yeah, 7 feet 2 inches tall. Gill grew up in St...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}