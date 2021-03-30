Sandro Mamukelashvili
6-10 240 LBS Tbilisi, GeorgiaMontverde Academy (Fla.)Bio coming into this season2021 Co-BIG EAST PLAYER OF THE YEAR2021 UNANIMOUS ALL-BIG EAST FIRST TEAM^2020 ALL-MET THIRD TEAM***2020 B...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news