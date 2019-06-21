Seton Hall 2020 Recruiting Updates
Top TargetsEarl Timberlake – The 4-star SG/SF is emerging as one of the nation’s top recruits. He has already visited Providence (official) and South Carolina (unofficial) and he is working on vis...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news