Seton Hall and the projected 2020 Big East Awards

Dan Gioseffi • PirateCrew.com
Pprojected individual Big East post season awards

POY: Myles Powell Seton Hall


First Team All Conference:

Myles Powell Seton Hall

Marcus Howard Marquette

Kamar Baldwin Butler

Alpha Diallo Providence

Naji Marshall Xavier


Second Team All Conference:

LJ Figueroa St John's

Ty-Shon Alexander Creighton

Martin Krampelj Creighton (if he returns)

James Akinjo Georgetown

Bryan Antoine Villanova


COY:Kevin Willard Seton Hall


DPOY:Quincy McKnight Seton Hall


FOY:

Bryan Antoine Villanova


Top scorer:

Marcus Howard Marquette


Best foul shooter:

Marcus Howard Marquette


Best shooter from the arc (%):

Mitch Ballock Creighton


Steals leader:

LJ Figueroa St John's


Best rebounder:

Paul Reed DePaul


Best passer:

James Akinjo Georgetown


Best shot blocker

Ikey Obiagu Seton Hall


Field goal % leader:

Josh LeBlanc Georgetown

{{ article.author_name }}