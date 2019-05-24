Pprojected individual Big East post season awards

POY: Myles Powell Seton Hall





First Team All Conference:

Myles Powell Seton Hall

Marcus Howard Marquette

Kamar Baldwin Butler

Alpha Diallo Providence

Naji Marshall Xavier





Second Team All Conference:

LJ Figueroa St John's

Ty-Shon Alexander Creighton

Martin Krampelj Creighton (if he returns)

James Akinjo Georgetown

Bryan Antoine Villanova





COY:Kevin Willard Seton Hall





DPOY:Quincy McKnight Seton Hall





FOY:

Bryan Antoine Villanova





Top scorer:

Marcus Howard Marquette





Best foul shooter:

Marcus Howard Marquette





Best shooter from the arc (%):

Mitch Ballock Creighton





Steals leader:

LJ Figueroa St John's





Best rebounder:

Paul Reed DePaul





Best passer:

James Akinjo Georgetown





Best shot blocker

Ikey Obiagu Seton Hall





Field goal % leader:

Josh LeBlanc Georgetown