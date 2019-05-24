Seton Hall and the projected 2020 Big East Awards
Pprojected individual Big East post season awards
POY: Myles Powell Seton Hall
First Team All Conference:
Myles Powell Seton Hall
Marcus Howard Marquette
Kamar Baldwin Butler
Alpha Diallo Providence
Naji Marshall Xavier
Second Team All Conference:
LJ Figueroa St John's
Ty-Shon Alexander Creighton
Martin Krampelj Creighton (if he returns)
James Akinjo Georgetown
Bryan Antoine Villanova
COY:Kevin Willard Seton Hall
DPOY:Quincy McKnight Seton Hall
FOY:
Bryan Antoine Villanova
Top scorer:
Marcus Howard Marquette
Best foul shooter:
Marcus Howard Marquette
Best shooter from the arc (%):
Mitch Ballock Creighton
Steals leader:
LJ Figueroa St John's
Best rebounder:
Paul Reed DePaul
Best passer:
James Akinjo Georgetown
Best shot blocker
Ikey Obiagu Seton Hall
Field goal % leader:
Josh LeBlanc Georgetown