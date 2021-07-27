The Big East, Past, Present and Future
In the spring of 2013, Val Ackerman was watching the breakup of the Big East from a safe distance, using it as what she termed a “case study” for a class she was co-instructor of at the time at Col...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news