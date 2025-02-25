PirateCrew
Home
Advanced Search
FutureCast
Teams
Home
Advanced Search
FutureCast
Teams
Subscribe
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 25, 2025
Share:
The Top 20 - Xavier
Halldan
Board Monitor
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.
Log In
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
football
7 - 24
Overall Record
2 - 18
Conference Record
Upcoming
18 - 13
Villanova
7 - 24
Seton Hall
-11.5, O/U 126.5
Finished
81
Arrow
Connecticut
50
Seton Hall
61
Seton Hall
79
Arrow
Creighton
See More
External Link
Seton Hall
2025
Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
No commitments available at this time. Please check back at a later date.
See More
in other news
Shorthanded Pirates Falter At Creighton
Coleman & Jenkins out
Premium content
•
Colin Rajala
The Top 20 - Marquette
As I saw it
Premium content
•
Halldan
The Top 20 - St John's
As I saw it
•
Halldan
Hall Falls At Butler As Big East Basement Beckons
Opportunity wasted
Premium content
•
Colin Rajala
Defense Falters As Seton Hall Drops Matchup At Providence
Small ball helps and hurts
Premium content
•
Colin Rajala
more news
in other news
Shorthanded Pirates Falter At Creighton
Coleman & Jenkins out
Premium content
•
Colin Rajala
The Top 20 - Marquette
As I saw it
Premium content
•
Halldan
The Top 20 - St John's
As I saw it
•
Halldan
more news
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status
1
A.J.
Dybantsa
SF
2
Cameron
Boozer
PF
3
Darryn
Peterson
SG
4
Nate
Ament
SF
Unknown Icon
5
Caleb
Wilson
PF
6
Chris
Cenac Jr.
PF
7
Meleek
Thomas
SG
8
Koa
Peat
PF
Unknown Icon
9
Isiah
Harwell
SG
10
Mikel
Brown Jr.
PG
See More