The Very Best at Seton Hall - Honorable Mention

Anthony Avent 1067 points (3 years)

Played in the 1989 NCAA championship game as well as winning the Big East Tourney title his senior year. Selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round (15th pick overall) of the 1991 NBA Draft. Played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Vancouver Grizzlies, Utah Jazz and Los Angelas Cliippers in six NBA seasons.





Andre Barrett 1861 points

Despite a long line of elite point guards in Seton Hall history, Andre Barrett stands out as one of the greatest. A two-time All-BIG EAST selection and 2004 Haggerty Award recipient, Barrett is in the top 10 of Seton Hall's all-time scoring list with over 1,800 career points, ranks second in career assists to only fellow Hall of Famer Shaheen Holloway and also is in the top 10 in steals. In 2004, he guided his team to an NCAA Tournament appearance and a come-from-behind victory over Arizona in the first round. A four-time All-Met performer, he's one of only two players in Seton Hall history with over 1,000 career points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists.





Khadeen Carrington 1846 points

**2018 JERRY WEST AWARD WATCH LIST**

**2017-18 PRESEASON ALL-BIG EAST FIRST TEAM**

**2017 ALL-MET FIRST TEAM**

**2017 ALL-BIG EAST SECOND TEAM**

**2017 NABC ALL-DISTRICT SECOND TEAM**

**2016 ALL-MET SECOND TEAM**

**2016 BIG EAST CHAMPIONSHIP ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM**

**2016 BIG EAST ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM**





Dick Gaines 19.6 points per game in 3 years

Richard Gaines scored over 700 points in his freshman year and then averaged over 500 points in each of three varsity seasons to become the fifth-highest scorer in Pirate history. He was MVP at the Richmond Invitational and the 1955 Orange bowl, where he scored 32 points. He went on to play with the Syracuse Nationals in the NBA, followed by a long career in the Eastern League with Easton, Scranton and Camden. He was the league’s 1957–58 Rookie of the Year, was named All-League eleven times and played on seven championship teams.





Adrian Griffin 1414 points

Griffin was a three-year starter. As a senior, he averaged 16.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, and won All Big East second team honors. In 2010, Griffin was inducted into the Seton Hall Athletics Hall of Fame. Griffin began hiS NBA career in 1999-2000 with the Boston Celtics. As a rookie, his averages were 7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.61 steals per game.





Shaheen Holloway 1588 points

Perhaps the greatest point guard to ever wear a Seton Hall uniform, Shaheen Holloway ranked first in school history with 681 assists, third with 437 steals and 13th in scoring with 1,588 points at the time of his induction. A three-time All-BIG EAST selection and the 2000 BIG EAST Most Improved Player of the Year, he capped off his impressive four-year career by guiding the Pirates to the 2000 NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen, hitting a game-winning layup at the buzzer against Oregon in the first round before upsetting second-seeded Temple in the second round. After finishing his professional career, he started coaching and was part of the Seton Hall staff that won the 2016 BIG EAST Championship.





Ken House 1670 points (3 years)

At the time of his induction into the SHU HOF Ken House, who played for the Pirates from 1969–72, was one of four players at Seton Hall to have both over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds and was the fourth leading scorer in school history as well as the third leading rebounder. He scored a total of 1,670 points and 1,149 rebounds with a three-year average of 21.9 points per game and 14.9 rebounds per game, leading the Pirates in both categories each season.





Arturas Karnisovas 1509 points

A testament to the phrase “student-athlete,” basketball’s Arturas Karnisovas saw equal success both on the court and in the classroom. A main cog on the Seton Hall teams that won two BIG EAST Tournament championships and appeared in four consecutive NCAA Tournaments in the early 1990s, he is one of only two players in conference history to win two BIG EAST Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards (1993, 1994). A two-time Olympic bronze medalist with Lithuania, Karnisovas ranked 14th at Seton Hall at the time of his induction with 1,509 career points. He enjoyed a successful professional career overseas before beginning a career in the NBA as a front office executive.





Sando Mamukelashvili 1100 points

**2021 ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-AMERICA HONORABLE MENTION**

**2021 BIG EAST PLAYER OF THE YEAR**

**2021 HAGGERTY AWARD METROPOLITAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR**

**2021 USBWA ALL-DISTRICT II**

**2021 NABC ALL-DISTRICT 5 FIRST TEAM**

**2021 UNANIMOUS ALL-BIG EAST FIRST TEAM**

**2021 ALL-MET FIRST TEAM**

**2021 KARL MALONE AWARD TOP-5 FINALIST**

**2020 ALL-MET THIRD TEAM**

**2020 BIG EAST ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM**

**2018 BIG EAST ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM**





John Morton 1621 points

John Morton famously was a member of Seton Hall’s 1989 NCAA Final Four team. During that season, he averaged a team-high 17.3 points a game, was named All-BIG EAST, BIG EAST All-Tournament and the recipient of the Haggerty Award as the Metropolitan area’s most outstanding player. In the national championship game vs. Michigan, he scored 35 points, including an NCAA record 25 in the second half. At the time of his induction, he ranked 10th on the all-time scoring list with 1,621 points. Selected in the first round of the 1989 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Morton played in the NBA for three seasons before moving overseas and then beginning a career in collegiate coaching.





Greg Tynes 2059 points

At the time of his induction into the Seton Hall HOF, Gregory Tynes ranked second in Seton Hall basketball history with 2,059 points, second in field goals made with 808, fifth in scoring average at 18.7 points per game and sixth in assists with 379. He was elected All-East, honorable mention All-America and the 1978 New Jersey Player of the Year. He participated in two ECAC Tournaments and the 1977 NIT.





Jerry Walker 1075 points (3 years)

Jerry Walker led Seton Hall to three NCAA Tournament appearances in all three of his seasons, including a fun to the West Regional Final in 1992. He was a part of two BIG EAST Tournament and regular season championships. Known for his defensive intensity, he scored over 1,000 points and pulled down 630 rebounds. He was named the BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year in 1993 and a two-time All-BIG EAST selection.