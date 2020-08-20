Tony Bozzella & Seton Hall Face the Challenges of COVID-19 & Connecticut
Recruiting changes and UConn’s return to Big East are challenges Tony Bozzella has welcomed If you asked Seton Hall women’s basketball coach Tony Bozzella to hop on a Zoom video call five months ag...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news