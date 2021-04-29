Tray Jackson
Player profileBio2020-21: Was declared eligible by the NCAA late in mid-December...Appeared in three games for the Pirates...Connected on his first made field goal as a member of the Pirates at Cr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news