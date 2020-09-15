Tyler profiles the Big East
How Seton Hall’s roster compares to other Big East contenders With the addition of Harvard graduate transfer Bryce Aiken this offseason, Sandro Mamukelashvili’s decision to return to Seton Hall for...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news