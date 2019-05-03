Potential. Merriam-Webster defines it as existing in possibility : capable of development into actuality high benefits. That or they could have just posted a picture of Tyrese Samuel on the page.

Samuel is originally from Montreal Quebec Canada. A four-star prospect ranked at the time of his signing according to ESPN #81, 247Sports #90 and Rivals top 150. He played his high school ball in both Utah and Maryland before doing a post grad year at Canadian powerhouse Orangeville Prep, the # 1 rated team in that country.

The combo forward committed to Seton Hall over offers from his other 3 finalists, Georgetown, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest a day after Deshawn Davis did the same on November 26 2018. Samuel, now 19 years of age is a 6-8 220 lb athletic marvel who at the moment is raw offensively but is expected to make an immediate contribution both on defense and on the boards for the Pirates while he hones his game on the other side of the court.

Upon his commitment to Kevin Willard Samuel spoke to Rivals recruiting guru Corey Evans telling him....

“I am committing to Seton Hall University. The coaching staff and the vibe that I got whenever I went on my visit there, I just felt like it was place that I needed to be. How I can contribute and what they needed, it just felt right.”

“They just want me to play like Desi Rodriguez, that type of role, whenever I get there,” he said. “That is kind of like my style. I can come in and show off my versatility where I can post up, but also do a handful of other things and hopefully have the chance to, one day, impress the NBA scouts.”

It's not often that the Hall brings in a physically talented player like Samuel. And even more rare that the player comes from Canada. For that the Hall can thank recent hire Assistant Coach Duane Woodward who was the lead recruiter on the Canadian big man. Woodward's connections opened the door for Samuel to consider making his next basketball stop in South Orange and from there his future teammates and head coach Kevin Willard sealed the deal.

As noted Samuel despite his physical abilities is still considered raw, a late bloomer so to speak. But he opened up a lot of eyes showing glimpses of his vast potential this past summer at the FIBA Under-18 Americas Championship according to Evans where he posted per-game averages of 7.8 points and eight rebounds. With his highlight performance coming against the gold medal winning United States squad whose front line consisted of five-stars players Armando Bacot, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Despite the loss, Samuel finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, showing his intriguing upside and ability to touch various portions of the stat sheet.

Look for Samuel to compete for minutes at both the 3 and 4 spots coming off the bench along with fellow forward Jared Rhoden to give Pirates starters Myles Cale and Sandro Mamukalashvili a blow when needed.

The Hall will be a preseason top 25 team in 2019/20. But for that to play out into March and April the Pirates will need strong contributions from their bench. A bench now fortified by the presence of the third rated Canadian player in his class and hopefully some day NBA prospect Tyrese Samuel.